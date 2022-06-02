Previous
Garden Tools by cdcook48
Garden Tools

Not mine. I am not so tidy and organized. They are on display at a heritage home.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
John Falconer ace
I zoomed in. They’ve all been used!! So not just à pretty decoration. Nice shot.
June 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these well used tools. I'm wondering what that little blue thingy in the left corner is ;-)
June 3rd, 2022  
