Previous
Next
Beaver by cdcook48
Photo 671

Beaver

The last day of NF-SOOC. (Although there is nothing stopping you from using your nifty fifty and posting sooc forever.) I have 2 today, the other is in my Extras folder. An artist by the name of Glen Anderson has created a number of driftwood sculptures and placed them around Britannia Shipyards in Richmond. I have posted two of my favourites.

Thanks to all who participated in this years nf-sooc challenge. It can be a difficult challenge at times but it sure is fun. A big shout out to Richard Sayer @vignouse who created this challenge and graciously allowed me to be his co-host this year. We both hope to see you join in the fun next September
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise