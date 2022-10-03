Previous
Albino by cdcook48
Photo 674

Albino

I've never seen a white pumpkin before. This was taken at a local farmers market
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
moni kozi ace
It surely does make a visual impact
October 4th, 2022  
Babs ace
How unusual, maybe it needs to be out in the sun more.
October 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great composition and shot. We get quite a few pale ones and some are even white.
October 4th, 2022  
