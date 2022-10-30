Previous
Happy Halloween by cdcook48
Photo 697

Happy Halloween

Would you go trick or treating at this fellow's house? Apparently he has candy. And a pet bat. bob

This is a reworking of an image I posted earlier this month for a 5+2 selfie challenge. https://media.365project.org/1/9159475_fhklrtvz08_l.jpg
The house in the background is a heritage home I photographed a few days ago. I added a few extras from Shutterstock, threw everything into the photoshop blender and came up with this little Halloween greeting to my 365 friends. As suggested by @summerfield, I am also tagging it for this week's 5+2 challenge. Macabre
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Shutterbug ace
This is a terrific Halloween composite.
October 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
It's brilliant, happy Halloween!
October 30th, 2022  
