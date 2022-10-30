Happy Halloween

Would you go trick or treating at this fellow's house? Apparently he has candy. And a pet bat. bob
This is a reworking of an image I posted earlier this month for a 5+2 selfie challenge. https://media.365project.org/1/9159475_fhklrtvz08_l.jpg
The house in the background is a heritage home I photographed a few days ago. I added a few extras from Shutterstock, threw everything into the photoshop blender and came up with this little Halloween greeting to my 365 friends. As suggested by @summerfield, I am also tagging it for this week's 5+2 challenge. Macabre