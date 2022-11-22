Previous
Ferns 1 by cdcook48
Photo 720

Ferns 1

A local park is home to this piece of public art which depicts the stages of a fern, from fiddlehead to full grown fern. This view is from the back. My second post today shows it from the front...
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Chris Cook

Photo Details

