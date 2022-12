A 16 year old Charles London arrived in BC from Ontario with his 17 year old brother William in 1877. Within 10 years they had established a 200 acre farm on the bank of the Fraser River and had started construction on this farm house. In addition they started a general store, a post office and built a wharf to receive supplies and ship their produce. (London’s Landing, featured in this post) https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2022-11-21 The London Heritage Farm site is now open to the public