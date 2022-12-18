Previous
Next
Hockey Game by cdcook48
Photo 746

Hockey Game

I went to watch my son play hockey today. Officially it is called Men's Recreational Hockey League, but it is known by all as Beer League Hockey because guess what they do after the game. He has fun playing and I enjoy watching (and shooting)
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise