18th Green by cdcook48
Photo 843

18th Green

My brother-in-law makes his final putt while my son watches. It was threatening rain for most of the back nine but it held off until we were safely in the clubhouse enjoying a beer and rehashing the round.
Chris Cook

Diana ace
Diana ace
Such a tricky looking green, lovely shot and layers.
April 11th, 2023  
