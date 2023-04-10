Sign up
Photo 843
18th Green
My brother-in-law makes his final putt while my son watches. It was threatening rain for most of the back nine but it held off until we were safely in the clubhouse enjoying a beer and rehashing the round.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1145
photos
166
followers
84
following
230% complete
View this month »
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
10th April 2023 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golf
,
sportsaction13
Diana
ace
Such a tricky looking green, lovely shot and layers.
April 11th, 2023
