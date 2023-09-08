Sign up
Previous
Photo 939
Pretty in Pink
A dahlia for September SOOC. I would have liked it a little tighter but this was as close as my lens would focus.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th September 2023 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Diana
ace
It is gorgeous, wonderful petal detail and colour.
September 9th, 2023
