Pretty in Pink by cdcook48
Photo 939

Pretty in Pink

A dahlia for September SOOC. I would have liked it a little tighter but this was as close as my lens would focus.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Diana ace
It is gorgeous, wonderful petal detail and colour.
September 9th, 2023  
