As much as I enjoy post processing I must admit that there is something freeing about just grabbing a file from my memory card and posting it. No fuss, no muss. That said, there are a couple of things I would like to do with this image. It needs straightening and I would like to remove that distracting white cable at the bottom. And maybe enhance the sky just a tiny bit, and.... No! Stop it!. Stop it already! It has to be sooc.