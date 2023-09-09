Terra Nova

If I profess to love September SOOC so much why, you might ask, do I constantly whine about not being able to tweak my shots in post. Fair question. Nobody has asked me yet but it would be fair if they did. I would answer that the fantastic software we have at our disposal (and it keeps getting better) allows us to manipulate our files to our hearts content until we have an image we are satisfied with. Never mind what we started with. As long as it was an interesting subject, reasonably well composed and the exposure was within 2 or 3 stops of being accurate we could "fix it in post". This month that crutch is kicked out from under us and we have to rely on our photographic skills in-camera. I enjoy the challenge immensely - but it doesn't stop me complaining.



Full disclosure: There was an ugly sensor spot on this frame so I took it into Lightroom and removed it. I don't consider that cheating since sensor spots were not something we had to deal with in the days of film. And it is not really editing, it's cleaning.