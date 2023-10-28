Previous
Steveston RC Sailing Club by cdcook48
Photo 989

Steveston RC Sailing Club

The RC stands for remote control. It was a lovely day and these members were out practicing for the next race on November 2
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise