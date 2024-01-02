Previous
Rainy Day Walk by cdcook48
Photo 1050

Rainy Day Walk

Just in case you were wondering, the crow was there - not added by me. It’s sad that generative fill has made us defensive like this.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
ooh this is lovely
January 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
This is a wonderful storytelling shot. I love the pop of orange on a grey day fav
January 3rd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
January 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So much atmosphere.
January 3rd, 2024  
Julie ace
The tones are gorgeous and the moodiness-wow!
January 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful moody capture.
January 3rd, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Just enough color in the right places
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise