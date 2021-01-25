Previous
Stilt house, Finn Slough by cdcook48
Stilt house, Finn Slough

A stilt house sits alone at the far end of Finn Slough.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
sheri
Nice pop of color in the house against beautiful clouds.
January 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
Simply stunning, love the tones and cloudscape.
January 26th, 2021  
Kat
Dramatic clouds adding to the atmosphere of this image
January 26th, 2021  
