Stilt house, Finn Slough
A stilt house sits alone at the far end of Finn Slough.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Tags
finn-slough
,
stilt-house
sheri
Nice pop of color in the house against beautiful clouds.
January 26th, 2021
Diana
ace
Simply stunning, love the tones and cloudscape.
January 26th, 2021
Kat
Dramatic clouds adding to the atmosphere of this image
January 26th, 2021
