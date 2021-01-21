Sign up
Watchin' the River Flow
For the song title challenge
This isn't the Dylan version but other than a few bad live recordings I couldn't find the Dylan version on YouTube
https://youtu.be/klyKvkHCDHY
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T20
Taken
21st January 2021 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
songtitle-70
