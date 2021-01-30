Previous
Fishing Pier 2 by cdcook48
Fishing Pier 2

This is another look at one of my favourite locations, this time on the pier looking down the river.
30th January 2021

Chris Cook

Diana ace
another stunner, you have some wonderful locations for your great shots. Love the symmetry and blues here.
January 31st, 2021  
Kat
Omg love the balance, framing and tones, super shot fav!
January 31st, 2021  
