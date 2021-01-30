Sign up
Fishing Pier 2
This is another look at one of my favourite locations, this time on the pier looking down the river.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Tags
long-exposure
,
fishing-pier
,
fraser-river
Diana
ace
another stunner, you have some wonderful locations for your great shots. Love the symmetry and blues here.
January 31st, 2021
Kat
Omg love the balance, framing and tones, super shot fav!
January 31st, 2021
