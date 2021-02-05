Sign up
Mark & Trisha
Today’s effort for the Flash of Red February black and white landscape challenge
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Tags
boats
,
landscape
,
black&white
,
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A beautiful black and white waterside shot!
February 6th, 2021
GaryW
The look like dueling boats. Great in B&W. Love that sky! fav
February 6th, 2021
Kat
Excellent b&w landscape shot.
February 6th, 2021
