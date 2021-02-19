Sign up
29 / 365
Quirky - Feb21words
Closeup of a children’s playground feature.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th February 2021 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
theme-black&white
,
feb21words
Diana
ace
I have no idea what that could be, great close up though.
February 20th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Well, I would have to say I would not have guessed a play feature. Very cool whatever it is, tho!
February 20th, 2021
