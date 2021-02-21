Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
30 / 365
Sign of the Times
FOR February, the final photo of portrait week. A selfie.
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
155
photos
83
followers
42
following
8% complete
View this month »
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Latest from all albums
121
28
122
123
29
124
30
125
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th December 2020 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
black&white
,
selfie
,
for2021
Walks @ 7
ace
I think that your glare sums up this intolerable situation (pandemic) to a tee. A most wonderful self portrait
February 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close