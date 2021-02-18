Previous
Next
FOR week 3, Portraits. Frankie by cdcook48
28 / 365

FOR week 3, Portraits. Frankie

This is a portrait I took of my grand niece, Frankie. Natural window light.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise