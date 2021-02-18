Sign up
28 / 365
FOR week 3, Portraits. Frankie
This is a portrait I took of my grand niece, Frankie. Natural window light.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
119
25
26
120
27
121
28
122
Tags
portrait
,
black&white
,
for2021
