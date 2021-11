Britannia Shipyards

I have posted many pictures of the historic site of Britannia Shipyards so today I thought I would try something a little different and attempt make the photos look historic. Using the program DXO Filmpack, which emulates over 200 types of film from the early days of photography to the present day, I tried to make this image of the labourers housing look like the kind of faded snapshot you might find in a box of your great-grandfather's possessions.