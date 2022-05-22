Previous
1950 Triumph Mayflower by cdcook48
186 / 365

1950 Triumph Mayflower

Another from the British Car Show I attended yesterday. The Mayflowers owner got a little animated as he talked about his pride and joy.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Chris Cook

Milanie ace
Neat casual shot - great for b&w
May 23rd, 2022  
