200 / 365
Hosta
Unlike bugs, flowers sit still and let you focus carefully and compose. The hostas in our garden are beginning to flower.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 17th, 2022
Diane
ace
This is beautiful! And you are right about flowers sitting still for us.
June 17th, 2022
