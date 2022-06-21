Previous
Next
What Is It? by cdcook48
202 / 365

What Is It?

No…not rocks. The 52frames challenge this week is to take an image that is not immediately identifiable. Optionally, the image could be macro. So I set up my gear, grabbed our salt grinder and photographed these grains of course salt.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Excellent!
June 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Really amazing!
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise