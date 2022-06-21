Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
202 / 365
What Is It?
No…not rocks. The 52frames challenge this week is to take an image that is not immediately identifiable. Optionally, the image could be macro. So I set up my gear, grabbed our salt grinder and photographed these grains of course salt.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
779
photos
151
followers
78
following
55% complete
View this month »
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Latest from all albums
200
573
201
574
575
576
577
202
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
21st June 2022 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
salt
,
black&white
,
focus-stack
,
52frames
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent!
June 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Really amazing!
June 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close