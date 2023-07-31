Sign up
331 / 365
I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles
For the song title challenge.
https://youtu.be/yvuOtlpSAeY.
You Millwall supporters are forgiven for not liking this post.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
Views
20
6
2
Extras
E-M10MarkIIIS
29th July 2023 12:45pm
Tags
songtitle-98
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Awesome. I love bubbles.
July 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lots of fun
July 31st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture.
July 31st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Delightful motion and lots of joy.
July 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 1st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fun capture
August 1st, 2023
