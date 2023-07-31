Previous
I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles by cdcook48
331 / 365

I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles

For the song title challenge.

https://youtu.be/yvuOtlpSAeY.

You Millwall supporters are forgiven for not liking this post.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cathy Donohoue ace
Awesome. I love bubbles.
July 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lots of fun
July 31st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great capture.
July 31st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Delightful motion and lots of joy.
July 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 1st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fun capture
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise