Previous
Swing by cdcook48
333 / 365

Swing

My son plays on a slo-pitch softball team in an adult rec league and they played in the Championship Final last night. His team won. I was there to take photos of the team. This one is of my son as he hits the ball into left center field.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise