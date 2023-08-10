Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
333 / 365
Swing
My son plays on a slo-pitch softball team in an adult rec league and they played in the Championship Final last night. His team won. I was there to take photos of the team. This one is of my son as he hits the ball into left center field.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1262
photos
164
followers
83
following
91% complete
View this month »
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Latest from all albums
917
918
919
920
921
922
923
333
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
9th August 2023 8:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close