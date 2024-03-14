Previous
Past its Best by cdcook48
Photo 410

Past its Best

The theme of the current black & white challenge is Past Its Best. I think this old hulk of a boat qualifies. I'm surprised it still floats.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Babs ace
It may be past its best but the textures are fabulous. Perfect in black and white fav
March 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous b/w with wonderful rotten textures.
March 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Certainly fits the bill!
March 15th, 2024  
