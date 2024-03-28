My New Way to Fuel Up

A few weeks ago my wife and I test drove a Tesla and liked it so much we decided to buy one. We took delivery a couple of days ago and this is how we now fuel up. Vancouver has some of the most expensive gas prices in North America, currently sitting at $2.05/litre (approx $8.00 US per gallon) while at the same time our electricity rates are among the cheapest in North America at 9 cents per kWh. Obviously at a Tesla Supercharger they charge a lot more than that but since they gave us 2 years of free charging when we purchased the car that is not a concern right now. Eventually we will have a home charger installed.