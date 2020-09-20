Previous
Yellow Butterfly by chejja
265 / 365

Yellow Butterfly

I was taking photos of some birds near a lake at a local golf course when this butterfly landed very close and remained posed long enough for me to get a few shots. Looking closely, it almost looks as if he has earphones on.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Caroline

ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
Milanie ace
Wonderful close-up of the Sulphur
September 21st, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Wow, he really stands out well among the muted surroundings. I wonder what tune he's listening to? 😊 Fav.
September 21st, 2020  
