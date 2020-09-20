Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
265 / 365
Yellow Butterfly
I was taking photos of some birds near a lake at a local golf course when this butterfly landed very close and remained posed long enough for me to get a few shots. Looking closely, it almost looks as if he has earphones on.
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caroline
ace
@chejja
January 2019- I am starting over on 365- I did a 365 project for about a year and a half, took several years off,...
265
photos
81
followers
65
following
72% complete
View this month »
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
20th September 2020 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
Milanie
ace
Wonderful close-up of the Sulphur
September 21st, 2020
Pat Thacker
Wow, he really stands out well among the muted surroundings. I wonder what tune he's listening to? 😊 Fav.
September 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close