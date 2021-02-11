God's Protecting Hand

Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash- Day 11



I am participating in the "Flash of Red" challenge- Black and white photography for the month of February with a flash of red on February 14. The theme for the week is "Trinkets, Treasures, and Trash." This figure is very special because my daughter bought it when she was pregnant, just before giving birth to my grandson's. Sadly, I accidentally broke the original while dusting one day. I felt terrible, but I was able to surprise her when I found and purchased the exact same figure by the same company on Ebay.