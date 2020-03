Day 1 of the lockdown in NZ due to the Covid-19 virus.We are staying just out of town on a lifestyle block, hosted by very kind people. Some exercise and fresh air was needed to give us a break from the confined space of the motorhome, so we went for a walk down the road in the morning. This was the view across the farm from the road.I've posted an extra photo for the day here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-03-26