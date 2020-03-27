Sign up
Toitoi
Day 2 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ.
We walked along the road again this morning before the weather deteriorated to rain later in the day. I'd noticed the toitoi in general had been looking scruffy, but has improved over the last few weeks to these lovely fluffy heads.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture Janice! Keep safe.
March 29th, 2020
