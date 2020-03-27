Previous
Toitoi by chikadnz
206 / 365

Toitoi

Day 2 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ.

We walked along the road again this morning before the weather deteriorated to rain later in the day. I'd noticed the toitoi in general had been looking scruffy, but has improved over the last few weeks to these lovely fluffy heads.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture Janice! Keep safe.
March 29th, 2020  
