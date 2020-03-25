Previous
Travelling by chikadnz
Travelling

On our way back to our home area after we heard news of the imminent 'lockdown' in NZ due to the Covid-19 virus.

We were travelling by road but crossed this railway line somewhere between Tokoroa and Whakamaru.

Prior to this we had sold our house and are now living in a motorhome until we can build another smaller place. We had planned to spend several weeks travelling in the South Island but had to cancel this, so I offered to return to work next week (essential services). Disappointment and uncertain times...

kali ace
all the best living in a motorhome for the duration, I guess you are glad of the certainty of work
March 29th, 2020  
