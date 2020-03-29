Teddy in the Window

We went out in the car this morning to do some grocery shopping, get fuel, and pick up a few essentials from storage. It was the first time we had driven though our city since the lockdown started and the quiet streets had an apocalyptic feel.
We drove past Mum's house and stopped briefly on the roadside to take this photo. We waved from the car but she was somewhere inside and didn't see us. This is as close as we're allowed to get at the moment.
She had heard about the Bear Hunt project that's taking place during the lockdown (people put a teddy bear in their window for children to discover as they walk past), and had written a caring sign to go with it.