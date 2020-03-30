Previous
Hills by chikadnz
Hills

Day 5 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ

Taken from the roadside while going for a walk with @nzkites late this afternoon, this was the view back across the paddocks.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
