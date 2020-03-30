Sign up
Hills
Day 5 of the Covid-19 lockdown in NZ
Taken from the roadside while going for a walk with
@nzkites
late this afternoon, this was the view back across the paddocks.
30th March 2020
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand.
Tags
country
,
nz
,
farm
,
hills
,
lockdown
