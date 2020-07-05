Previous
Next
Young Love by chikadnz
325 / 365

Young Love

We came back to check on the nesting shags today, and I found this couple. I laughed when I saw the few twigs which constituted their 'nest', in comparison with the other nests in the same tree, and wondered if they were new to the game.

See the photo I took last month here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-06-24

I've posted another photo taken on the same day here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-07-05
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise