325 / 365
Young Love
We came back to check on the nesting shags today, and I found this couple. I laughed when I saw the few twigs which constituted their 'nest', in comparison with the other nests in the same tree, and wondered if they were new to the game.
See the photo I took last month here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-06-24
I've posted another photo taken on the same day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-07-05
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
nz
,
panasonic-g9
