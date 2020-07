Young Love

We came back to check on the nesting shags today, and I found this couple. I laughed when I saw the few twigs which constituted their 'nest', in comparison with the other nests in the same tree, and wondered if they were new to the game.See the photo I took last month here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-06-24 I've posted another photo taken on the same day here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-07-05