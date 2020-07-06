Sign up
Raindrops on Wattle
We have the motorhome parked at a different spot by the river for a few days, and are having some more wet weather. These young wattle trees are growing along the rivers edge.
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
