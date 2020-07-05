Sign up
Previous
Next
148 / 365
Tree and Rainclouds
More rain coming... this was the hillside across the road from where the shags are nesting.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-05
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
trees
clouds
nz
panasonic-g9
