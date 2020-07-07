Sign up
Wairoa River
A view of the Wairoa River taken on our walk today, with Mauao (Mt Maunganui) in the background. It was nice to see some blue sky at times today, after lots of rain, wind and cold weather.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-07
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
river
,
mauao
,
mt maunganui
