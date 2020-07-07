Previous
Next
Wairoa River by chikadnz
149 / 365

Wairoa River

A view of the Wairoa River taken on our walk today, with Mauao (Mt Maunganui) in the background. It was nice to see some blue sky at times today, after lots of rain, wind and cold weather.

My main photo for the day is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-07
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise