Sunset, Te Puna

A landmark tree near the Wairoa River.See here for a previous image taken in the daytime: https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-02-01 There are a couple of 'spots' which I was going to edit out, one on either side of the tree, but when I enlarged the image I realised they were birds heading home for the night!This is the second of two sunset photos I took with my Nikon DSLR this evening, the other one is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-10