Sunset, Te Puna
A landmark tree near the Wairoa River.
See here for a previous image taken in the daytime:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-02-01
There are a couple of 'spots' which I was going to edit out, one on either side of the tree, but when I enlarged the image I realised they were birds heading home for the night!
This is the second of two sunset photos I took with my Nikon DSLR this evening, the other one is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-10
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
winter
,
silhouette
,
nikon-d7000
