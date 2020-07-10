Previous
Sunset, Te Puna
150 / 365

Sunset, Te Puna

A landmark tree near the Wairoa River.
See here for a previous image taken in the daytime: https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-02-01

There are a couple of 'spots' which I was going to edit out, one on either side of the tree, but when I enlarged the image I realised they were birds heading home for the night!

This is the second of two sunset photos I took with my Nikon DSLR this evening, the other one is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-10


10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
