Previous
Next
Boardwalk Birch by chikadnz
3 / 365

Boardwalk Birch

Another photo taken from the Rotorua lakefront boardwalk while geocaching this afternoon. I think these trees are birch but please correct me if I'm wrong!

I love monochrome and would really like to do more of it - I used to shoot a lot of B&W film years ago but most of my digital images are in colour.

I've posted another couple of photos from today here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-06-05
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-06-05
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise