Dinner

I tried looking up what snake this was, but I got a little freaked out by the number of venomous snakes in Bali so I stopped looking and will just believe it is a rat snake.

This was taken as I was walking down a path next to the rice fields, my husband spotted it. A good reminder to watch your footing!



Apologies for being absent the last week or so, it got to difficult to keep up with posting and commenting, and I made the decision just to enjoy the break.