Seabrook Island

I can't believe I haven't been on here since October! But, honestly, I just haven't been out shooting much. My husband and I spent a week on Seabrook Island, SC, and we both agreed that it's the best vacation we've ever had. We normally get an oceanfront condo on a crowded beach but this time we decided to go somewhere different. I was so glad we did.



They had several different accesses to the beaches but this was my favorite. Very natural, not crowded, and so peaceful. I'm ready to go back!