Mandarin duck by clifford
Mandarin duck

Today walk was at the forrest of dean with photographic friends. This mandarin looked beautiful perched on an old tree lying in the water.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture! Don't see them much in Florida
February 21st, 2023  
