52 / 365
Start of todays walk
Today was damp, cold but the dogs felt more energised. The people are wonderful that you meet when out walking with a dog. The trees are covered in lichen and moss, our environment must be very wet/damp.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
22nd February 2023 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Mather
This is nice, Cliff. I like the soft colours and the meandering path. It looks very inviting.
February 22nd, 2023
