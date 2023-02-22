Previous
Next
Start of todays walk by clifford
52 / 365

Start of todays walk

Today was damp, cold but the dogs felt more energised. The people are wonderful that you meet when out walking with a dog. The trees are covered in lichen and moss, our environment must be very wet/damp.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Mather
This is nice, Cliff. I like the soft colours and the meandering path. It looks very inviting.
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise