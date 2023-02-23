Previous
A400 in Welsh mountains by clifford
A400 in Welsh mountains

This walk was in the Welsh mountains to capture military aircraft. Very long day, just got round to selecting it.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
