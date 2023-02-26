Previous
Next
Small landscape by clifford
55 / 365

Small landscape

While out walking today I came across this small landscape. To me, the outcrop, seems to be growing small animals. Or is that just my imagination?
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Mather
Very good, Cliff - it looks like somewhere out in the Sierra Nevada. But you must remember to take your medication before going on a walk!!
February 26th, 2023  
Linda Burgess
From a galaxy far, far away……….🪐
February 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise