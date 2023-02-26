Sign up
55 / 365
Small landscape
While out walking today I came across this small landscape. To me, the outcrop, seems to be growing small animals. Or is that just my imagination?
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Photo Details
John Mather
Very good, Cliff - it looks like somewhere out in the Sierra Nevada. But you must remember to take your medication before going on a walk!!
February 26th, 2023
Linda Burgess
From a galaxy far, far away……….🪐
February 26th, 2023
