Previous
Next
Reservoir Gantry by clifford
56 / 365

Reservoir Gantry

Late walk today, Weird conditions: cold, bright and dull at the same time. It must have been peculiar light to produce these colours. How can white moody clouds produce blue water? The air felt very damp.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise