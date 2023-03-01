Previous
Raven by clifford
58 / 365

Raven

We were photographing military aircraft in the Welsh mountains today. Bitterly cold and ferocious winds.We put some food out hoping to see if we could lure a bird and what turned up was this magnificent Raven. I always thought they were black.
1st March 2023

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
