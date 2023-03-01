Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
58 / 365
Raven
We were photographing military aircraft in the Welsh mountains today. Bitterly cold and ferocious winds.We put some food out hoping to see if we could lure a bird and what turned up was this magnificent Raven. I always thought they were black.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
58
photos
19
followers
19
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
1st March 2023 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close