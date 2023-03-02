Previous
Tree, light and cloud by clifford
59 / 365

Tree, light and cloud

Todays walk was cold, windy with dramatic lighting. The dogs don't seem to care as long as they are running free in open countryside. I'm so grateful for photography to see what I spent years not seeing.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
